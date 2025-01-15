A thrift shop for change

Hello, friends and kind strangers,

My name is Amy, and I’m reaching out to share my journey and seek your support in creating something meaningful, a thrift shop that promotes sustainable living.

I graduated recently with a degree in Biotechnology, filled with dreams and ambitions. However, the job market has been tough, and despite my efforts, I’ve faced countless rejections. I’ve taken on odd jobs here and there, cashier, babysitting, and even pet sitting just to make ends meet. But the income barely covers my bills, and my dream feels further away with each passing day.

That's when a thought occurred to me - I’ve always had a passion for thrifting. It’s more than just shopping; it’s about finding hidden treasures, promoting sustainability, and giving pre-loved items a second chance. I envision a small thrift shop where our community can come together to find unique items while also supporting a greener planet.

I’m seeking to raise 100,000 ksh to cover the essential startup costs: raw materials for inventory, licensing fees, and rent for the shop. Every shilling will go directly into building this dream. I believe in transparency, so I promise to keep you updated on our progress and how your contributions are making a difference.

By supporting this campaign, you’re not just funding a business; you’re helping to create jobs and promote sustainability. Every item sold will contribute to a circular economy, reducing waste and encouraging responsible consumption.

If you believe in the power of second chances—both for items and for people—please consider donating. Any amount, big or small, will help me take a step closer to my dream. If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with your friends and family would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I’m excited about the possibility of creating something beautiful with your support.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Amy







