HELP DAD AND GRANDPA BEAT CANCER

My name is Jessica Schell-Ortiz. My Dad, Marc Schell was diagnosed with cancer on January 12, 2025

Last week my dad was rushed to the ER with severe stomach cramps, body aches, brain fog (confusion) and was gasping for breaths. There they found a tumor in his colon and liver with multiple masses and active lymph nodes. They found a horrible bacterial infection that has heightened my dad's pain. He has now been in the hospital for 6 days till his infection subsides and they can move forward with his treatment plan.

Our dad has always been a very hard-working, God-fearing man. He is father of 11 kids and blessed with 29 grandkids. This diagnosis is hard for him to accept, as God tells him to sit down. Time to fight, rest and heal.

Our mom is not back to work with her at-home, kitchen baking business "Grandma's Old Fashion Cinnamon rolls." She goes back and forth from the hospital to be with my dad and help watch out for any symptoms. It has been a hard year for them as our sister Liz Samayoa had also been diagnosed with cancer last year.

With any severe illness, workdays can be few, if any. Before his diagnosis my dad suffered with psoriatic arthritis, chronic inflamed pain had already caused short workdays for him. My dad is the main provider and as much as we adore her home bakery, my mom works part time to help with childcare for my siblings. Our family has started this fundraiser in the hopes to help aid them in their financial burden. "Many hands make light work."

If not able to donate, please keep my family in your prayers and share this page, thank you so much.

VENMO - @Kathy-MartinSchell

PAYPAL - ladyvacplusmore@yahoo.com

CHECKS PAYABLE TO - Kathy Schell

PLEASE DM (JESSICA SCHELL- ORTIZ) FOR BANK DROP DONATION INFORMATION