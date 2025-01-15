Help Support Patten Family while Battling Cancer

Hi, my name is Nicole Patten. Recently, my husband Cody Patten was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma. Cody has a type known as Ewing sarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer. We found out after many doctors appointments that he has a tumor in his leg that spread to his lungs. He is currently going through chemotherapy and will be for a while.

Cody is such an incredible person! He loves his family and friends. He loves to play video games, research, history and travel.

I know it is a lot to ask but any donations would help tremendously to assist with medical bills and to keep me home for awhile to care for him, when right now he is unable to do so.

Thank you so much for reading my message, and I pray you are doing well. My love goes out to you all.