Connie Morgan family support fund

The Morgan family suffered the unexpected passing of Connie Morgan age 56 occured on Friday Jan 10, 2025, a loving mother, grandma, and cherished friend. Connie loved to help people with the wisdom, knowledge, and advice she shared threw conversation.

Connie's only child Jason, his wife and 4 kids are heartbroken with her loss and deeply impacted by the expenses and bills, on a limited income. In this difficult time of their hardship and grieving, please help lift their spirits. We come together inviting you to extend your honor and support to the Morgan Family. Your contributions, no matter the size, Will honor Connie's memory, services expenses , and provide some financial support for Connie's grieving family while they recover from the unimaginable loss of the woman that held everything together. We thank you for the kindness and support of everyone during this challenging time for the family.