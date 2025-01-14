Supporting Doug Lawrence's heart transplant

On the Friday before Christmas, Doug Lawrence found that his week-long illness was worsening, to a point that he could hardly breathe. He went to urgent care seeking help, but was promptly sent to the hospital emergency room. With shocks and medications, the doctors were able to somewhat calm his wildly beating heart, but could not get it under control. It became apparent that the help he needed was beyond what St. Luke's in Boise, Idaho could provide. By Saturday night he was on an emergency flight to University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City to be evaluated for a heart transplant. Doug has moved back and forth between the CV ICU and the regular CV unit, as his heart seems to stabilize and then go out of control again. Doug and his family live in the uncertainty of when an out of control heart event may be the end. The doctors have determined that a heart transplant or a heart pump (Ventricular Assist Device) are the only options to give sustained stability to his heart. Many are still praying for a complete healing of his heart, while seeing that these medical interventions may be the Lord's way to allow Doug to live and continue to teach, challenge, encourage, build up, and lead the people God places in his sphere of life. These medical procedures, though, are costly in themselves, but also require relocating him and his family for some months, as well as, requiring additional people to help with his care. They will need help in meeting all of these expenses. Prayerfully consider donating financially to help Doug Lawrence through this challenging time. The family thanks you all for your love and support.