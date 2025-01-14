Supporting the Guthrie Family

It is my great pleasure to share with you an incredible blessing and an immediate need within my family. As many of you know my daughter and her husband gave birth to beautiful baby boy on December 30th. Andrea’s medical coverage ended on December 31st, and she was not able to obtain current insurance for 2025. If all went as planned, this would not have been an issue. Unfortunately, things do not always go as planned and Andrea had some complications and was re-admitted to the hospital. With the numerous tests, medications, procedures, and hospital stays the uninsured medical expenses will likely be in the tens of thousands. We have faith that no circumstances will to be great to bear and that the Lord will continue to provide, as He has throughout this time. If you feel led to serve, pray, or give, please know that any amount will be an incredible blessing to the family. God bless, Kim