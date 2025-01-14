Support the Nolan and Rachel Byman Family

This GiveSendGo is being set up to help support Rachel and Nolan Byman and their family, as many have requested a way to assist them as they navigate a new and unknown path with Rachel’s recent health diagnosis.

In the fall of 2024 Rachel began experiencing right-side facial numbness. It started out mild and she wondered if it was from stress, since she’d had a rough time around the one-year anniversary of their stillborn baby. She also thought it could be pregnancy related, since a new baby was due soon. The numbness was addressed with her doctor, who recommended a CT scan after baby’s birth.

The scan on November 13 revealed two tumors, likely meningiomas, which are typically benign. One tumor is behind her right ear at the base of her skull. The other is in the back of her head. Following was an anxious time of waiting, along with many phone calls inquiring on referrals and appointments. An MRI was ordered to learn more. From the MRI, the neurosurgeon suspected the lower tumor to be an acoustic neuroma, which would pose higher risks and ordered an audiogram to confirm. It also seemed the second tumor was in a difficult location to surgically remove, being close to the sagittal sinus vein. Rachel and Nolan left the appointment feeling like there were no good options.

A week later, they were given the opportunity for a second opinion at the University of Washington Medical Center. They feel that God guided them here and that Rachel will be in good hands. This surgeon, who specializes in skull-base tumors, believes that the lower tumor is a meningioma in the cerebellopontine angle, that is growing into her internal auditory canal. He assured them that he deals with these types of tumors all the time and has the resources and training to successfully remove them. He recommended surgery before the already large tumor causes irreversible damage to the many nerves and arteries in that area of her head. Surgery has been scheduled for January 24 at the UW Medical Center, in Seattle. The second tumor will be monitored with imaging and more than likely need surgery at some point.

Rachel and Nolan express gratefulness for the love and support they have received during this time. They ask for your continued prayers that God will care for them and their family as they go through this time of surgery and recovery ahead.