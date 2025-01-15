Supporting Tina Gerber’s Cancer Journey

Hi everyone,

This fundraising page is for a young family very near and dear to our hearts (& many other hearts) Micha & Tina Gerber and their 4 children; William, Monty, Elena and Bryanna.

If you know Micha and Tina well, you’d know just how incredibly humble, selfless, and hospitable they are. It’s evident in the way they live their lives that they’re striving to be the hands and feet of Jesus. They’re the type of friends that everyone deserves to have in their lives and how blessed are each of us to know & love them.

Micha and Tina are also a huge part of the Rainy River District Community. When shopping at Safeway, you’ll see their farm fresh eggs for sale. When driving along Kings Hwy in the summertime you’ll see the Gerber minimart that they contribute veggies to. When eating breakfast at the Harbourage, you’re eating their farm fresh eggs. When visiting the Gerber pumpkin patch, you’re visiting their family farm. When looking for local beef you can trust for your family, Gerber Farms is one of the main sources. They’re a staple in our community.

With all that being said, this incredible Christ-centered and community oriented family greatly deserves our help.

Tina was re-diagnosed in May 2024 with a very rare form of cancer called Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans. The first time she experienced and beat this cancer was at the age of 6 years old. This beautiful and incredible couple is now facing the unthinkable as they raise their 4 children (3 of which are younger than Tina was when she first had cancer) alongside this diagnoses.

Tina had surgery in Toronto in November 2024 to remove the cancer. This was then followed by a lengthy skin graft attachment. In order to preserve her facial nerves, the doctors were unable to remove all of the cancer. Micha and Tina were told that the margins are positive and the cancer seed cells need to be taken care of via radiation to completely get rid of it.

It’s already been a long and tough journey for this family, and unfortunately, it’s still not over yet. Tina will now be heading to Thunder Bay to receive 10 minute radiation treatments 5 days a week for 6 weeks. Thunder Bay is a 3.5/4 hour drive from their home and therefore, it certainly isn’t convenient. The family will have to alter their daily lives, even more so than they already have, to accommodate for this treatment that Tina requires.

We don’t understand why bad things happen but we do know (& Micha and Tina will be the first ones to tell you) we STILL serve a GOOD and MIGHTY God.

Please consider joining us and supporting this beautiful family with prayer, scripture, encouragement and a monetary donation, if you are able. The travelling expenses, time off work, time away from the farm.. all of it quickly adds up. I know they will be so incredibly blessed by whatever each of us kindly share with them.

Thank you for taking the time to read and visit this fundraiser. May we continue to lift this family up in prayer and keep our eyes daily fixed on Jesus.

-Cam & Delane Gobeil



