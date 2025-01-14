Financial help for family due to theft of savings

I am desperately seeking help due to fraud upon bank accounts rendering me penniless with no money to feed my animals (family) or myself as of today 1/14/25.I have no family or friends to turn to for support. The last thing I want to ask for is charity. I would rather have a hand up, not a hand out, but I don't have any other choice at this point. These circumstances have also negatively impacted my 94 year old mother. My ability to make a living was halted when my truck finally stopped running. I haul horses to make ends meet. I was in the process of negotiating on another truck when my accounts were breached taking literally every penny including all of the proceeds from the sale of my home of over forty years. I have fought and held on for as long as I could, with temporary work etc., but as of today I am at the end. As of now I am also facing the loss of the roof over our heads as well as literally every possession from the life of my grandparents, and parents, including personal papers due to the sudden inability to pay for the storage units I had to temporarily retain from the sale of my home. My whole purpose in life is to promote adoption and rehoming of horses. Not only to prevent as many from going to slaughter as possible, but to also introduce them to people who can benefit from their ability to change lives and create better situations for them, from addiction, to PTSD and so forth. I've been truly blessed to witness it countless times, including experiencing it myself everyday when I greet mine. I've prayed on it for years and I know beyond doubt that that is the purpose HE has for me. In order to fulfill that purpose I am desperately seeking financial support today, in order to continue to feed and house us, secure all my family's possessions and history, purchase another vehicle, perform necessary maintenance and upgrades on equipment to retain the clients I have in order to support us, hire competent legal counsel to right this wrong that was done, and like I said fulfill my purpose of promoting and saving as many horses as possible. If there was a way to secure a loan with someone no matter the interest rate, I would, but I have exhausted any and all avenues I can think of with that as well. Reaching out on this platform like I said, is the last option I have. I don't know how this works, or if donations are all anonymous, but I am willing to pay all monies back to each person if that is allowed, or possible. Please help as soon as possible, and GOD BLESS all who respond. Thank You