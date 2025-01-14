Supporting Sabrina & Luke Murphy

As many of you know , our granddaughter Feodora (Faya) Josette was born Monday January 12th with no complications. After 5 hours she started to turn blue and my daughter knew something was wrong. The midwife came and confirmed her oxygen levels were too low and called the EMTs. She was rushed to Greenville memorial for testing and procedures to get her oxygen up.

The test showed what an ultrasound didn't, a congenital heart defect which caused one of her main arteries to be blocked that fed oxygen to her organs.

She was helicoptered from there to Children's Hospital in Charleston for an emergency procedure to help open up the valve and save her life. This would be the first step, if she made it through, so that she could recover and have the open heart surgery she'd need to repair her heart, in weeks or months to come.

She is still in critical care and her life hangs in the balance but we are trusting in the Almighty and sovereign God to heal and to restore her.

We are setting up this fund to help our daughter Sabrina and son-in-law Luke to cover some of these immense financial expenses that are to come.

Please cover their whole family in prayer and give whatever you can financially to help relieve this burden, as they 'walk through the shadow of death, they will fear no evil '.

Meaning of the baby's name

Feodora - a Gift from God

Josette - Jehovah intercedes