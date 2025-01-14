Urgent Support Needed For Senior Citizen and Dog

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $485
I lost my house to Hurricane Milton. The photo is the roof that blew off. I had to get the roof blue tarped but water was still coming in when it rained. I had to leave when the water was coming in. All of my furniture, photos were all damaged. I took my clothes and my dog and left Florida.
I had planned on a house rental but I got scammed out of my security deposit and first month’s rent. I ran out of money and I am living in my car with my dog and it’s cold out and another ice storm is coming.
I need money to get into a motel for a couple of weeks until Trump comes back. I need food for the dog and me. The trip was the dog. She was in a carrier and got car sick vomiting. It’s very cold in the car especially at night and we have another ice storm heading our way. I am in financial trouble and I need help.
I was going to rent a house but I got scammed by a dirty realtor who took my security deposit and rent. I reported him to the police.
I am a senior citizen. I don’t want to lose my dog. She’s all I have. My family is deceased and I just spent my birthday in my car all alone with just her.
Please! I am begging for help.
I need money for a motel for a week or two until Trump returns. I need food for the dog and me. I can’t stay in the car. It’s too cold and we are both shivering.
Please! I am begging for help. I have no one except my dog and I do not want to lose her. I can’t stay in my car. It’s too the dog.
May God Bless You
Hopefully you are saved onto heaven. Salvation is faith alone in Christ alone in His FINISHED work on the cross. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4
Will keep you and your beloved dog in my prayers. Please stay safe!
I send prayers and love and blessings to you and your dog...hope this helps a little bit to get you through the difficult times...
I pray for more gifts of money to help you during your tough times. Prays to you and your dog . The people of America love you and your pet
