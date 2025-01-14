Urgent Support Needed For Senior Citizen and Dog

I lost my house to Hurricane Milton. The photo is the roof that blew off. I had to get the roof blue tarped but water was still coming in when it rained. I had to leave when the water was coming in. All of my furniture, photos were all damaged. I took my clothes and my dog and left Florida.

I had planned on a house rental but I got scammed out of my security deposit and first month’s rent. I ran out of money and I am living in my car with my dog and it’s cold out and another ice storm is coming.

I need money to get into a motel for a couple of weeks until Trump comes back. I need food for the dog and me. The trip was the dog. She was in a carrier and got car sick vomiting. It’s very cold in the car especially at night and we have another ice storm heading our way. I am in financial trouble and I need help.

I was going to rent a house but I got scammed by a dirty realtor who took my security deposit and rent. I reported him to the police.

I am a senior citizen. I don’t want to lose my dog. She’s all I have. My family is deceased and I just spent my birthday in my car all alone with just her.

Please! I am begging for help.

I need money for a motel for a week or two until Trump returns. I need food for the dog and me. I can’t stay in the car. It’s too cold and we are both shivering.

