Give Kade HOPE

My husband Kade is the light of my life and one of the most genuinely caring people I know. He is the rock that holds our family together and my biggest supporter. For 15 wonderful years he has been by my side as we navigated the trials of life and welcomed into the world our five children and two grandchildren. In October our world was turned upside down.

Kade was diagnosed with a metastasized gallbladder cancer and given 3 to 6 months to live. We were able to move out of Montana to seek medical care in Mexico. Treatments in Mexico seemed to have given Kade some more time but the amount of time is uncertain. After Mexico we came back to Texas to allow for Kade to see his siblings and during that time doctors removed over 15 liters of fluid that had accumulated inside his abdomen. We have since moved our family including our 4 younger children to Missouri to be with family and receive what care we can here. In the short time we have been here doctors have removed more fluid and put a stint in Kades liver.

Every day is a blessing however the reality of our situation is bleak, and we are doing the best we can.

After spending the first three months fighting, taking experimental drugs, round after round of chemo, and seeing specialists all around North America, Kade is at peace with his diagnosis. No amount of time will ever be enough, but I want to ensure his last couple months are the happiest of his life.

Between medical expenses, travel expenses and living expenses we have done our best and have been blessed by the help we have received for our family. As his wife I want to make the time he has left the most memorable for our entire family, and help him find the peace with his remaining time. Something Kade has always dreamt of was visiting the Maldives - My hope, is to make his last wishes come true and take him on a once in a lifetime adventure to The Maldives.

We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers through this and if you feel led to help us through this we are beyond grateful.