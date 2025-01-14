Baby Payton Grace and her Mama Becca Sherman

On December 9th 2024 our sweet friend Becca was admitted to the hospital with pre-eclampsia her Baby, Payton Grace, was approximately 27 weeks along. Becca remained in the hospital and the fabulous staff were able to keep Payton Grace in utero for 20 extra days. Becca's Blood Pressure spiked and Payton Grace was born by Emergency C-Section on December 29th at 29 .5 weeks and 2lbs 12 ounces. Becca is at the hospital 12 hours a day caring for Payton Grace in the NICU. The staff thinks that Payton Grace will be in the NICU until her original due date, March 11th. Payton Grace reached a baby milestone of 3 pounds on Jan 9. Becca works as a waitress and, of course, is unable to work while spending time at the hospital and recovering from her C-section. Becca's car is unreliable and she is depending on others for rides to and from the hospital, (30 miles each way). She is such a blessing to those around her and to her community. Any assistance is appreciated to help her with bills which are piling up and the continued care for Payton Grace.