Just a mother fighting for her son

As quiet as it has been kept this past few years have been the hardest of my life. I have been navigating a divorce and fighting spiritually and emotionally a war far beyond the flesh. I'm doing so and pursuing what was best for my fourteen year old son and myself I was forced to hire a lawyer after being threatened in more ways than one of being stripped of everything I have worked my entire life to have. In doing so and as my divorce and custody battle has come to an end January 1,2025 I am now stuck with a hardship of fees that have exceeded my budget and depleted my life savings due to the unforseen circumstances of the other party dragging this out and making it as hard as it could possibly be for me and my child. We have suffered mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. I am not one to ask for sympathy or help in anyway. I am usually the one offering help and it brings me much joy to be the giver. I am humbled to find myself creating this account and asking for assistance as I try to get back on my feet and pay the remaining attorneys fees that are being demanded. Above all I am putting my trust and hope in my heavenly Father. He said he would never leave us nor forsakes us and I know he has a plan for my future. He is able to turn ashes remaining into something beautiful again. I want to thank you for listening to my story and giving if you are able. If you can't give financially it will be a blessing if you could just keep my son D'Anthony and I, in your daily prayers as we navigate this new and unknown territory. Thank you. Much love and more prayers. -Abby