Family needing a hand

Hello, all 👋🏻

As hard as we try to brace ourselves for what is to come every winter, we can’t predict everything. We had a pet that we love dearly need surgery & a car that always seemed to need a fixing. With unexpected hits to the bank account, we’re in a position where I am coming to friends and family to ask for help. It’s probably the most humbling thing I can do in this moment. I’m always in the mindset of “independence is the only way”. I never want our financial circumstances to be a burden on anyone else. But I’m hoping that by putting aside pride, I can make sure that my family stays afloat.

If anyone is willing to donate to help us do so, I would be overwhelmingly appreciative.





I’m not entirely sure how to end this other than with a quote and a thank you for reading this far.

“Be brave enough to ask for help when you need it. There is no merit badge for doing all the hard things alone” -Maggie Smith





Prayers for our family would be greatly appreciated as well.





Thank you everyone!

I’m never one to ask for handouts but … hard times call for desperate measures. As most of you know, my husband works in underground construction and that means the weather dictates when he can work. We prepare to the best of our ability to brace ourselves for winter months, financially. We’ve been doing this same song and dance for a couple years now and each year has it’s tough moments, but we’ve always come through on the other end okay. This winter has proven to be the hardest and it’s only just begun. Without snow the ground freezes & when the ground freezes, not much is happening for underground construction. Negative temperatures takes its toll on workers and equipment putting a halt to most work needing to be done.