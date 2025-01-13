Family needing a hand

Goal:
USD $400
Raised:
USD $410
Hello, all 👋🏻I’m never one to ask for handouts but … hard times call for desperate measures. As most of you know, my husband works in underground construction and that means the weather dictates when he can work. We prepare to the best of our ability to brace ourselves for winter months, financially. We’ve been doing this same song and dance for a couple years now and each year has it’s tough moments, but we’ve always come through on the other end okay. This winter has proven to be the hardest and it’s only just begun. Without snow the ground freezes & when the ground freezes, not much is happening for underground construction. Negative temperatures takes its toll on workers and equipment putting a halt to most work needing to be done.
Love you guys
Pay it forward
We know how it is! It’s not a lot but we hope it helps. Praying for you guys, stay strong!
