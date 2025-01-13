Ganahl Pasadena Employees Eaton Fire

Hello Ganahl Family and Friends,

First and foremost we want to extend our appreciation for the support and words of encouragement during this most surreal event resulting from the Eaton Fire.

Three Ganahl employees and their family have lost their homes.

These fellow Ganahlers have lost everything; their belongings and their sense of security. As they work to rebuild their lives, the financial strain is overwhelming. We are reaching out to support our friends in their time of need. Please consider donating. Every donation, no matter what size makes a meaningful impact.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.