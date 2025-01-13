Campaign Image

Ganahl Pasadena Employees Eaton Fire

Raised:

 USD $7,790

Campaign created by Loveon Fox

Hello Ganahl Family and Friends,

First and foremost we want to extend our appreciation for the support and words of encouragement during this most surreal event resulting from the Eaton Fire.

Three Ganahl employees and their family have lost their homes.

These fellow Ganahlers have lost everything; their belongings and their sense of security. As they work to rebuild their lives, the financial strain is overwhelming. We are reaching out to support our friends in their time of need. Please consider donating. Every donation, no matter what size makes a meaningful impact.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Prayers for you and your families.

JeffDebbie Schauer
$ 200.00 USD
8 minutes ago

David Cook
$ 5.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Austin Themm
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

brenda NEVAREZ
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Scott Stevens
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Priscilla Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Rachel Seyarto
$ 75.00 USD
2 hours ago

My thoughts and love are with you all.

Lilly Navrro
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Veronica Amaro
$ 200.00 USD
2 hours ago

My thoughts and prayers 🙏 for everyone and their families

Chris Johnson
$ 300.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
3 hours ago

Tovar Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 hours ago

Our hearts and positive thoughts are with you.

Vince G
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Clinton Moore
$ 5.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 260.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for all who have been affected by the fires!

