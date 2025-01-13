My fight against cancer

Hello,

I have been navigating a difficult health journey after being diagnosed with Stage IV Myxoid Liposarcoma in July 2024. At only 53 years of age, my life expectancy is 3 to 5 years. I have completed six rounds of chemotherapy and fifteen radiation sessions. While I am eternally grateful for these traditional treatments, I have learned that my healing process might benefit from exploring a broader range of options.

I am a single mom with three amazing kids, the youngest being just 15 years old. My hope is to see her graduate from high school and move on to college or university. I also look forward to seeing my kids get married and potentially start families of their own. Above all, I want to have many more years to celebrate their achievements and be there for them every step of the way.

After much reflection, I have made the decision to explore integrative and alternative cancer therapies available at Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico, that could offer me a new path to healing. Their alternative therapies have helped countless individuals find relief and recovery when other options were exhausted.

I am seeking your support to help fund this treatment as it is extremely expensive. Treatment costs range from $40K to $60K. This includes a 22 day stay with therapies occurring 6 to 8 hours per day. Your generous donations will go directly toward healing treatments, and care throughout this journey.

Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will help me take this crucial step toward improving my health and well-being.

This is a big step, but I genuinely believe that exploring these alternative therapies could lead to the healing I need. Thank you for being part of this important chapter of my life. I am deeply grateful for your generosity, kindness, and belief in my healing.

With love and gratitude,

Christine



