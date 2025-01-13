Support Billings Family After Devastating Fire

I am raising money to help support my brother and his family after a devastating fire quickly overcame their home last week in Billings, MT.

My dear brother Vincent found the fire in the closet and tried to put it out with his hands and burned them both in the process.His girlfriend Allee and the baby made it out safely, however he had to go to the hospital where he was treated for 2nd degree burns on both hands.

When I found out what happened I could tell it was a very traumatic experience and that they were blessed to be alive. Unfortunately they lost there pet hamster and family cat in the fire.

He is a very hard worker and is a chef at Fiddlers Green Casino in Billings. He has been the sole provider for his family since the birth of his son in November and is worried how he will provide for his family while his hands heal. They are currently staying in a hotel in hopes of finding a new home soon while they rebuild their lives.

I am raising funds to get them into a home and the means to help them pay for their living expenses while he is out of work.

Our family is very grateful for all the prayers and help we have had in these last few days as we help them through this very difficult time! We feel so blessed to still have our family alive!! We appreciate all of your efforts and any assistance you are able to offer. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and God bless!