Team Victoria vs MS

Team Victoria consists of Victoria, her 4 children, several stepchildren, 3 grandchildren and a large network of family and friends.

Victoria is a survivor. Victoria has struggled with Fibromyalgia for many years but continues to persevere over her challenges every day. She is a fighter. She is dedicated to community service and has spent many years volunteering with many organizations including the Air Force Auxiliary working with youth and serving with search and rescue.

In 2016 Victoria started experiencing symptoms that were originally thought to be because of Fibromyalgia and strokes. The symptoms would come and go much like the varying pain levels one has with Fibromyalgia. In 2018, she suffered what was initially diagnosed as a mild stroke. Shortly thereafter, Victoria had another episode 2022 thought to be another stroke which left more damage including confusion, forgetfulness and a lack of focus and mental clarity also numbness in her limbs, difficulty with mobility. In Jan 2023, Victoria was sent in for an MRI and the results of that test revealed that her true diagnosis is MS.

At this time, Victoria is still trying to hold on to as much of her normal life as possible. She has always been an active mother, Nana and motivated to make our local community better. With each passing day, life is becoming more of a struggle. Some days she is able to have a semi normal day, pushing through her pain the best she can. Other days, she is using a walker to get by, while still others, she has a hard time even getting out of bed.

As time goes on, her condition will continue to progress and there will be life changes ahead, some sooner than later.

The family is currently on one income. The financial impact of this diagnosis will be a great burden, more so as time goes on. Even with health insurance, there will be many ongoing expenses as well as modifications needed to their home and cars in order to accommodate the medical, physical and emotional changes coming to Victoria’s life.

Prescriptions: $1,000 in expected monthly out of pocket costs for prescriptions for co-pays and non-covered expenses.

Hospitalizations: 20% co-insurance for any hospital stays. Any lengthy stay would have the potential to financially devastate the family. Could be up to $15,000 or more.

Ongoing therapies/treatments: $750 in expected monthly out of pocket costs for ongoing therapies/treatments such as physical therapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy. Some therapies and treatments will require extensive travel and hotel accommodations.

Medical Equipment: $10,000 in expected out of pocket costs for canes, seated walkers, upright walkers, mobility scooters, wheelchairs, home therapy equipment, etc.

Physical/Emotional Support needs: $1,000 for the purchase of a support dog, $17,000 for the training of the support dog, $500 in monthly support costs and vet bills for the support dog, $50 in expected monthly out of pocket costs for individual and family counseling.

Home Modifications: $40,000 estimated out of pocket costs items insurance will not cover for the home, such as Stairlift, modified bathrooms, modified kitchen, ramps for home entries, widened doorways, etc.

Accessible Vehicle & Modifications: Expected costs: $45,000. As Victoria’s mobility declines, the family will need to purchase a vehicle that will be easier for Victoria to get in and out of and large enough to transport any mobility devices, potentially needing driving modification and eventually a chair lift installed.

Daily House Management Expenses: $600 expected monthly costs. Victoria’s ability to maintain a household will continue to deteriorate over time and her husband will be working full time outside of the home to support the family as well as taking care of Victoria when not working. The family will need to hire outside help for yard maintenance, house cleaning, laundry assistance. Over time, this may also lead to full-time live-in help for Victoria and her family.

The last few years have been hard as Victoria’s symptoms were becoming more intense with no true answers being found. It has been frustrating and overwhelming for Victoria and her family. It has caused levels of isolation on days when Victoria struggles to get through the day and is unable to participate in her volunteer activities and at times unable to be social at all. Now that we know the true diagnosis, we know that without a miracle, her symptoms will continue to compound as her condition progresses and she becomes less capable of living what most would consider a normal life.

Victoria is an amazing woman who has survived so much in her life. She has a huge network of love surrounding her, but we are asking for community prayer and any financial support you can offer.

Thank you so much for your generosity, support and prayers.

With love,

Team Victoria