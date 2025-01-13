Supporting the Dahm Family

On October 13th, Flo’s life changed in a way no one could have imagined. She woke up in the middle of the night with chest and back pain so sudden, so severe, she was rushed into emergency surgery. The doctors did everything they could, but they couldn’t explain why her spinal cord had been damaged so profoundly.

At just 52 years old, Flo is now paralyzed from the chest down.

She’s home now, but home isn’t the comfort it once was. She can’t return to work. She can’t move freely. She relies completely on her daughter and two family members who have stepped up with everything they have- love, time, energy. But as they give her their hearts, the financial burden is becoming crushing.

The cost of caregiving help, medications, medical supplies, and transportation to and from constant doctor appointments is overwhelming. They didn’t ask for this. But they’re facing it every single day with strength that most people can’t even imagine.And now, we have the chance to show them they’re not alone.

This isn’t about charity, this is about community. About standing together when one of our own is hit so hard they can’t stand on their own. If you’ve ever felt helpless watching someone you love struggle, you know how much even the smallest act of kindness matters. Every dollar given will ease the weight on this family’s shoulders whether it’s helping with a month’s worth of medical supplies or simply putting food on the table when they’re too exhausted to think about anything else.

If you can give, please do. If you can’t, please share this. Let’s give Tiffany, Flo and her family a reason to believe that even in the hardest moments, good people show up.

Thank you for being those people.



