Supporting Tab and Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Strangers,

Life has thrown us a few unexpected challenges, and we are working hard to get out of a difficult situation and start fresh. We’ve managed to secure a safe place to live, but we’re starting from scratch and are in need of some basic essentials to turn this house into a home.

We are humbly reaching out for help to cover the costs of everyday items that make a big difference:

• Kitchen Essentials: Glasses, plates, pots and pans, silverware, and other basic items needed to prepare and enjoy meals.

• Bathroom Supplies: Towels, hand towels, shower curtains, and toiletries to help us create a comfortable and functional space.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward these items and help us rebuild with hope and stability. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this time. Anything truly helps, and we are so grateful for your support as we work to create a fresh start.

With gratitude,

Tabitha & Family.