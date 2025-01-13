Supporting Grace and Lennox

Campaign Image

My name is Autumn Elsmore, my best friend Grace's husband was recently involved in a severe motorcycle accident. He is currently in the ICU, unconscious, suffering from a severe brain injury, fractures on every part of his body, and internal bleeding and swelling. This tragic event has left Grace to care for their 1-year-old daughter and their unborn child on her own. We are raising money to support their family during this incredibly and unpredictable difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help cover daily needs for their family such as groceries, gas, diapers, and bills in hopes to provide some relief to Grace and her children. Thank you for your kindness and support.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Hi! God bless praying for your family!

Buck and Jerece
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Dear Grace, Jerece and I are praying for you all during this very difficult time.

