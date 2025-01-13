Johnny fight with Pancreatic Cancer

Raised:
USD $850
Campaign funds will be received by Johnny Vargas
Support Johnny in His Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Dear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Strangers,
Life has recently thrown our family an unimaginable challenge. My brother, Johnny has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He is a loving husband, a dedicated father, and the backbone of his household. As the primary provider, he’s always worked hard to ensure his family is cared for, but now he faces a fight he can’t tackle alone.
Starting chemotherapy soon, Johnny is determined to battle this illness with everything he has. However, the financial burden is overwhelming. His wife is stepping in to care for him full-time, which leaves their family with limited resources to pay medical bills, household expenses, and provide for their children during this tough time.
We are reaching out to ask for your help. Every dollar donated will go directly towards Johnny’s medical expenses, essential living costs, and ensuring his family has what they need to get through this difficult journey.
This fight won't be easy, but Johnny has no doubt that his strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit will guide him through. We’re all here beside him, supporting him every step of the way, and I know that together, with love and determination, He can face this challenge head-on. This is just a chapter in his story. We stand with him, full of hope, faith, and love, knowing that each day is another step toward a brighter tomorrow.
Any contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and will make a meaningful difference in supporting his family during this challenging time.
Praying for you Johnny
Praying for Johnny🙏🫶
Hey there, cousin God’s with you and this trial moment you get through this we’re here for you
God has you in His hands. “Be still and know I am God.” Psalm 46:10
Hang in there bro. The world needs your positivity.
No greater soldier than our brother, El soldero de la Guira!!!! My god bless and protect the most valuable soul in our lives. We love you
Johnny, my dear cousin and brother from another mother. I Love You and am ready to fight alongside you during this battle. ✊🏼
