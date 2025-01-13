Support for Kenny and His Family

Kenneth Patton's life took a sudden and devastating turn on December 12, 2024, when he suffered an asthma attack and cardiac arrest that led to a serious brain injury. Since then, he has remained hospitalized, unable to communicate or care for himself. Through it all, his devoted wife has been by his side every single day, fighting for him and searching for hope in this incredibly difficult journey.

Now, she's reaching out for support to cover the monthly expenses and explore alternative treatments under the guidance of a former neurosurgeon. These treatments, which could be a critical step towards Kenny's recovery, are not covered by insurance.

This campaign is more than just financial aid - it's a chance to give Kenny a fighting chance and ease the burden on his loving wife as she navigates this heartbreaking and uncertain chapter. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a step toward hope, healing, and a brighter future for Kenny and his family.