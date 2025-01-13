Campaign Image

Support for Kenny and His Family

Support for Kenny and His Family

Kenneth Patton's life took a sudden and devastating turn on December 12, 2024, when he suffered an asthma attack and cardiac arrest that led to a serious brain injury. Since then, he has remained hospitalized, unable to communicate or care for himself. Through it all, his devoted wife has been by his side every single day, fighting for him and searching for hope in this incredibly difficult journey.

Now, she's reaching out for support to cover the monthly expenses and explore alternative treatments under the guidance of a former neurosurgeon. These treatments, which could be a critical step towards Kenny's recovery, are not covered by insurance.

This campaign is more than just financial aid - it's a chance to give Kenny a fighting chance and ease the burden on his loving wife as she navigates this heartbreaking and uncertain chapter. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a step toward hope, healing, and a brighter future for Kenny and his family.

Francis Murphy
$ 200.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Trisha Retter
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Know that I’m praying for both of you. Please take care of yourself Contessa and know that I love you so much, my dear friend.

Alissa Yoder
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending you love, light, and prayer

Nam
$ 200.00 USD
2 hours ago

Melanie Schultz
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

I am thinking of you and your family and hoping for an amazing recovery!

Harris Family
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Our prayers are with you. May the Lord continue to give you strength and peace!

Brother Zakar and Family
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

You’re staying in my prayers sis.

Yanah
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Ahayah bless you and your family too

Robin
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending Love and prayers

Michael Krieger
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for much healing. ❤️‍🩹

SONYA
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending prayers and hugs.

David Toledo
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Ness and MeLisa
$ 144.00 USD
1 day ago

We love you

Kenney and Michelle Evans
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

We love you both WA Barakatham bahashem Yashaya

Lisa
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending love and support.!

LaPria
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

My sweet friend! I’m praying for you.

Ty krieger
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Hope only 5 dollars is enough

Sandy Windley
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Love you all so much. Holding a space for you in my heart and praying for continued strength for all of you. Xo

Santana Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

LZ & Frelima, May the Most Highs will be Manifest, and your strength & calm continue

