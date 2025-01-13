Support for Kenny and His Family

Raised:
USD $2,529
Campaign funds will be received by Contessa Sorrell-Patton
Kenneth Patton's life took a sudden and devastating turn on December 12, 2024, when he suffered an asthma attack and cardiac arrest that led to a serious brain injury. Since then, he has remained hospitalized, unable to communicate or care for himself. Through it all, his devoted wife has been by his side every single day, fighting for him and searching for hope in this incredibly difficult journey.
Now, she's reaching out for support to cover the monthly expenses and explore alternative treatments under the guidance of a former neurosurgeon. These treatments, which could be a critical step towards Kenny's recovery, are not covered by insurance.
This campaign is more than just financial aid - it's a chance to give Kenny a fighting chance and ease the burden on his loving wife as she navigates this heartbreaking and uncertain chapter. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a step toward hope, healing, and a brighter future for Kenny and his family.
Know that I’m praying for both of you. Please take care of yourself Contessa and know that I love you so much, my dear friend.
Sending you love, light, and prayer
…
I am thinking of you and your family and hoping for an amazing recovery!
Our prayers are with you. May the Lord continue to give you strength and peace!
You’re staying in my prayers sis.
Ahayah bless you and your family too
Sending Love and prayers
Praying for much healing. ❤️🩹
Sending prayers and hugs.
We love you
We love you both WA Barakatham bahashem Yashaya
Sending love and support.!
My sweet friend! I’m praying for you.
Hope only 5 dollars is enough
Love you all so much. Holding a space for you in my heart and praying for continued strength for all of you. Xo
LZ & Frelima, May the Most Highs will be Manifest, and your strength & calm continue
