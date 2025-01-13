Don and Haley's ShortTerm Mission

Goal:
USD $4,250
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Don Stern
My grand daughter Haley Stern and I will be traveling on a short term Mission trip Feb. 13-March 2 to a couple of counties in the middle east and northern Africa meeting with missionaries our church ( Freedom Fellowship Church, Montpelier, Virginia) supports. Two of the missionaries are school teachers and have opened a school in one of these counties and the other is a native of his country trying to reach an unreached people group. This group, a people group from Sudan of about 3.5 million, are now dispersed to Egypt, Eritrea and Ethiopia due to a 2 year long civil war in their country and have no established Christian church.
Our church will help with expenses and we can pay some out-of-pocket, but we wanted to give you a chance to participate as well. Pastor Larry Eenigenburg taught me a lesion about missions giving years ago. I told him I would just be a "tent maker" and support myself. He responded "why would you want to take a blessing away from someone?" So we are offering you a blessing... we are asking if you would like to join us in this trip through your prayer and financial support.
Praying for an amazing trip.
In honor of my Dad and his encouragement of missions and sharing the blessing of participating. Excited for what God will do in your going.
