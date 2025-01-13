Don and Haley's ShortTerm Mission

My grand daughter Haley Stern and I will be traveling on a short term Mission trip Feb. 13-March 2 to a couple of counties in the middle east and northern Africa meeting with missionaries our church ( Freedom Fellowship Church, Montpelier, Virginia) supports. Two of the missionaries are school teachers and have opened a school in one of these counties and the other is a native of his country trying to reach an unreached people group. This group, a people group from Sudan of about 3.5 million, are now dispersed to Egypt, Eritrea and Ethiopia due to a 2 year long civil war in their country and have no established Christian church.

Our church will help with expenses and we can pay some out-of-pocket, but we wanted to give you a chance to participate as well. Pastor Larry Eenigenburg taught me a lesion about missions giving years ago. I told him I would just be a "tent maker" and support myself. He responded "why would you want to take a blessing away from someone?" So we are offering you a blessing... we are asking if you would like to join us in this trip through your prayer and financial support.