Supporting the Bledsoe Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,848

On Dec 6th 2022, my husband Matt was forced to leave our family to serve a 4 year sentence in prison for simply being at the Capitol on January 6th 2021. No one was harmed and nothing was damaged. He touched nothing.  

On Feb 1, 2024 the judge released him, pending a Supreme Court decision for his case. Even though we won with the Supreme Court, we lost in so many ways. 

Six months after Matt left, our business, which he had built from the ground up by himself, was doxxed and I was forced to close it down. We lost almost everything. 

 I am a stay at home mom who homeschools our two precious daughters. The struggle just to keep our heads above water was almost insurmountable. 

Now that Matt is back at home with us, thank the Lord, we are trying to rebuild and get our family back on track like we were before everything was taken from us. 




Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

God bless you, patriot!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

God bless you and your beautiful family. God will make a way for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

J F Ginart
$ 10.00 USD
5 hours ago

God bless you and your family and be your strength in these uncertain times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praise God - Your story grieves my heart. God sees and knows. “Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord”. Keep your eyes on Him, and don’t look back!

Gaston Llaca
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

God bless the Bledsoe family

Bob
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Thank you God

Steve Arnold
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Love & Prayers from America for you & your family!!!

My Pillow Guy
$ 150.00 USD
8 hours ago

Godspeed. Never Give up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 hours ago

Hope you find peace and comfort knowing that many people have been praying for you and your family through this. Keep the faith dear brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 388.00 USD
8 hours ago

https://www.sosyncd.com/the-meaning-of-the-388-angel-number/

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
9 hours ago

Welcome back. MAGA opportunities coming. Meanwhile . . .

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

God bless you and your family. We know that the future of your beautiful family will be bright!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

So happy your daughter's beautiful prayers were answered!

Kenny P
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

Our God is so good!

Jerry and Beth
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Tony Oberley
$ 50.00 USD
10 hours ago

You have a wonderful family, and everything will be fine.

Gramma7
$ 35.00 USD
10 hours ago

