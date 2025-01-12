Supporting the Bledsoe Family

On Dec 6th 2022, my husband Matt was forced to leave our family to serve a 4 year sentence in prison for simply being at the Capitol on January 6th 2021. No one was harmed and nothing was damaged. He touched nothing.

On Feb 1, 2024 the judge released him, pending a Supreme Court decision for his case. Even though we won with the Supreme Court, we lost in so many ways.



Six months after Matt left, our business, which he had built from the ground up by himself, was doxxed and I was forced to close it down. We lost almost everything.



I am a stay at home mom who homeschools our two precious daughters. The struggle just to keep our heads above water was almost insurmountable.



Now that Matt is back at home with us, thank the Lord, we are trying to rebuild and get our family back on track like we were before everything was taken from us.













