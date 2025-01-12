Supporting the Bledsoe Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,848
Campaign funds will be received by Kathryn Bledsoe
On Dec 6th 2022, my husband Matt was forced to leave our family to serve a 4 year sentence in prison for simply being at the Capitol on January 6th 2021. No one was harmed and nothing was damaged. He touched nothing.
On Feb 1, 2024 the judge released him, pending a Supreme Court decision for his case. Even though we won with the Supreme Court, we lost in so many ways.
Six months after Matt left, our business, which he had built from the ground up by himself, was doxxed and I was forced to close it down. We lost almost everything.
I am a stay at home mom who homeschools our two precious daughters. The struggle just to keep our heads above water was almost insurmountable.
Now that Matt is back at home with us, thank the Lord, we are trying to rebuild and get our family back on track like we were before everything was taken from us.
God bless you, patriot!!
God bless you and your beautiful family. God will make a way for you.
God bless you and your family and be your strength in these uncertain times.
Praise God - Your story grieves my heart. God sees and knows. “Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord”. Keep your eyes on Him, and don’t look back!
God bless the Bledsoe family
Thank you God
Love & Prayers from America for you & your family!!!
Godspeed. Never Give up.
Hope you find peace and comfort knowing that many people have been praying for you and your family through this. Keep the faith dear brother!
https://www.sosyncd.com/the-meaning-of-the-388-angel-number/
Welcome back. MAGA opportunities coming. Meanwhile . . .
God bless you and your family. We know that the future of your beautiful family will be bright!
So happy your daughter's beautiful prayers were answered!
Our God is so good!
You have a wonderful family, and everything will be fine.
