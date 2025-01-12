Support the Marx Family

Raised:
USD $4,445
Campaign funds will be received by Edina Marx
Dear friends and family,
We wanted to update you on Judah Marx and ask for your continued prayers. Early Friday morning, Judah was in a car accident on his way to work. The initial CT scan showed a broken neck, several broken ribs, and a partially collapsed lung. On Saturday, after waking up in significant pain and numbness in his arm, the doctors did an MRI, which revealed that his C6 and C7 joints are broken and require immediate surgery.
The surgery is scheduled for Monday afternoon, and we are praying for a successful procedure and a smooth recovery. Please pray for Judah's healing, that the surgery would go well and provide relief. Also, please keep Edina and the kids in your prayers as they are understandably worried and navigating this difficult time.
This support will help the family as Judah heals. After surgery he will be off work for an extended amount of time.
Thank you for your prayers and support.
Praying for a speedy recovery and the whole family. 🙏
Praying for complete healing.
Praying for your precious family. We pray that the Lord would heal Judah completely and draw each of you closer to Him in the days ahead.
Praying for Judah and your family...may you be able to be restored and heal.
Prayers from Centerville, OH, for the Marx family. *Jeremiah 30:17*
Praying for speedy recovery and for the family.
Sending prayers for a quick recovery 💜
Praying!
Prayers!
Lifting Judah and your family up in prayer.
Praying for Judah and all the family.
Our family is praying for Judah’s healing and that our LORD will give you all strength throughout this difficult time. We love you all.
