Hungary Mission Trip

God has given me the desire to participate in a short-term mission trip to Hungary sponsored by Redemption City Church. Our team will be working with a small Baptist church in the city of Tata, Hungary. Tata is located about 35 miles outside of Budapest. Our ministry partners, Gregor’ and Rhodes Szimon have been leading the church for 8 years now. The purpose of our team going is to do an English Camp. We plan to teach English to children in the mornings and teenagers as well as adults in the evenings. Our lesson focus will not only be on the English language but sharing Jesus as well. Our trip is planned for July 4th through July 15th, 2025.

Would you consider participating with me in this endeavor through your financial and/or spiritual support? The cost of the mission trip is $3300. My first payment of $300 is due this month. Prayers are needed for the safety of the team as we travel and for God’s will to be accomplished. Any support you provide will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your prayerful consideration to partner with me!