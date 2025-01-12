Support Garrett through the loss of his love, MJ

Raised:
USD $14,088
Garrett Miller lost his beloved wife, MJ, due to injuries from a terrible car crash. Although nothing can replace the loss of his true love, we are hoping to at least help lift a little bit of the financial burden he will endure. Thank you ahead of time for helping him out and please keep the repose of MJ's soul, Garret and the Downey and Miller families in your prayers.
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Thinking of you during this time. Hang in there
My deepest condolences for this tragic loss. I hope someday you find peace. It sounds like you truly loved each other.
Prayers so sorry for your loss!!!
So sorry for your loss.
All our love and prayers,Garrett! We love you! Aunt Liz and Uncle Justin
