Help Us Serve 2025 Mission Trip to Kenya

Hi everyone!

Christina and Mikayla here! This July, we have the incredible opportunity to join The Gathering on a mission trip to Kenya! We will be serving alongside Heroes of the Nations in Laikipia, Kenya—home to the largest orphanage in the country, providing love and hope to over 500 children.

During our time there, we will have the privilege of supporting what God is already doing through Heroes of the Nations. We will build meaningful relationships with the children and young women, teach life skills, and minister to the local community through worship and sharing the gospel.

We both feel called to come alongside this incredible organization, and we are excited and expectant to see what God does!

As we prepare, we invite you to partner with us in one or both of the following ways:

1. Prayer – Please join us in praying for our team, that we would remain intentional and open to what God has for us during this journey.

2. Financial Support – We are also seeking financial support for the trip. The total cost of the mission trip is $3800 for each person, $7600 total. This includes travel, housing, and other expenses.

Dates of Mission Trip: July 21, 2025 - August 1, 2025

https://htn.org/

Thank you for considering how you can support us! We are so grateful for your prayers and generosity.