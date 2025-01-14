Fighting a 1 in 90 million disease Please help

My name is Lisa, and I’m a disabled nurse battling a rare autoimmune disorder called Urticarial Vasculitis—a condition so uncommon it affects only 1 in 90 million people in the U.S. I have 25 Doctors. so far

I was diagnosed after a skin biopsy in May 2023, following complications believed to be connected to the Moderna vaccine. Since then, my immune system has been attacking my healthy cells, causing painful nerve sores, joint inflammation, and damage to my skin—even areas that appear healed. There is currently no cure. I have been compared to a modern day "Job"

Right now, I’m going through experimental treatments that come with difficult side effects, and I’ve experienced multiple hospitalizations. My biggest concern is protecting my inner organs from further damage while managing the daily pain and uncertainty of this illness. Not to mention United Healthcare canceled my Healthcare plan. Hopefully it will be reinstated April 1st!

I’ve spent 35 years as a nurse, caring for others—now I’m asking for a little help myself.

I need financial assistance to cover:

Medical bills

Travel to Emory Hospital in Atlanta (planned for June)

Basic monthly expenses during treatment

If you can’t donate, I completely understand. Please share. Your prayers would still mean the world to me. I was diagnosed after the Moderna vaccine. I AM ALSO LOOKING FOR MORE LIKE ME. thanks

Please consider sharing my story to help it reach others who may be able to support or relate. WTOC News in Savannah, GA has been following my journey. You can search their site for:

“Nurse battling Urticarial Vasculitis” to learn more.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. May God bless you and keep you well. Please share