Surprise Accident on New Year's morning

Surprise Accident on January 1, 2025 - Amazing grace that my brother and I are alive. Thank you God!

On Jan.1, 2025, My brother, Eddie, and I were coming from midnight Mass at our local church. We were less than 15 minutes from home, when a car suddenly hit on the driver side. The impact caused my car to spin towards oncoming traffic. Fortunately, the traffic slowed down and no further impact occurred. The police and ambulance made it to the scene.

My brother and I did receive injuries and we are now in the process of attending several doctor appointments. My vehicle was 100% undrivable. I am a contractor on my job. I have to miss work due to my injuries, my brother's injuries and lack of transportation. I help my brother, who has partial paralyzation, due to a past stroke. He depends on me to drive him to his appointments and errands.

We are asking for your prayers and support. The healing process will take a long time. With no work, our bills have already started to mount. I will also need another car, so we can get back to our daily routine and for my work duties. Your prayers and generosity are greatly appreciated. Please feel free to share our story, as we pray that hearts will be touched during our great time of need.

Thank you and God bless you.



