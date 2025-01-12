Abigail's Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

In March, my class and I will be headed to the Dominican Republic to serve with an organization called Score International. Score is a company that specializes in connecting short term mission groups with sustainable ministries for the purpose of spreading the Gospel.

In the DR, we will be visiting and ministering in outlying villages, assisting with orphan care, and other various tasks.

Please be praying for unity amongst team members, that the financial goals of each member will be reached, and that God will be glorified through all that we do.

The cost of this trip is $2300 and will include all expenses including airfare. I still need to raise $940 by January 31.

Thank you so much for your time and prayers,

Abigail Yoder







