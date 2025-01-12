Supporting Emily J Hills

Chief Warrant Officer Emily J. Hills is a former AH-64 Apache attack helicopter pilot who did five combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Emily is an American war hero who saved countless American lives in both arenas of Iraq and Afghanistan flying an Apache gunship to provide air support to troops in contact on the ground.

Emily has been charged with a crime in New Mexico for assault with a deadly weapon involving a dispute between her then boyfriend in Grants, New Mexico and was incarcerated for thirteen days over this incident in which she defended herself from the abusive boyfriend while cooking for him. Emily had a kitchen knife in her hands, nobody was cut or stabbed yet Emily was arrested and charged for standing her ground.

A lawyer has been contracted to represent Emily who has an extremely strong case and we expect complete exonerated.

The judge in New Mexico who is a good man and recognizes Emily's exemplary and heroic service to the United States Army has graciously allowed Emily to leave the situation and come back to Texas to seek medical care at the Olin A. Teague VA Hospital in Temple Texas.

She is seeking help with the attorney's fees and with housing near the VA Hospital.

Thank you for reading and thank you for helping a 100 percent disabled combat veteran get back on her feet with an attorney and safe quarters for her.