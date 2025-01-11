Supporting Rosanne’s Cancer Battle

As some of you may know my mother Rosanne known to some of you as Best Naunie Ever was diagnosed in September with lung cancer. We were told she only had a few weeks to live if it wasn’t taken care of immediately and treatment did not begin right away. It is extremely aggressive and has spread to her spine and her brain! She’s decided to fight this (thank God) and has been undergoing treatment radiation to the brain and spine and now going through chemo and amino therapy treatments. She has a good days and she has her bad days but it’s really hard to leave her alone at all! This makes it really hard for her to even run her business and for her a wonderful husband Michael to continue working.

They own their own business and because of that the insurance they have is not very good. The medical bills are piling and Michael is not able to look for new jobs to keep the money coming in. It’s hard for us to even launch this campaign, but we don’t know what else to do! Any amount helps and we are truly grateful for your love and support during this really difficult time! She’s extremely positive in her demeanor and taking really well to all of the difficult situations being thrown her way. But the financial burden is getting too hard for Michael to bear! We thank you for anything that you can do to help support this family and keep them moving forward in this battle! Your prayers and your help are extremely appreciated! We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts!







