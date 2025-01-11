Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $925
Campaign funds will be received by Heith Crisp
Subject: Support for Heith During His Recovery
Dear Friends, Family, and loved ones.
I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out to share some difficult news about Heith, who has recently suffered a stroke. As you can imagine, this has been a challenging time for Heith and for those of us who love and care for him. Heith has been such an integral part of our lives, and I want to take a moment to reflect on the impact he’s had, particularly on Hunter. Heith is also a loving father to his/our two daughters and a proud grandfather to our granddaughter.
After Eric’s passing, Heith stepped up in a way that words can hardly describe. He became a steady presence and a source of support for Hunter, helping him navigate life after such a profound loss. Heith’s kindness, guidance, and unwavering commitment to family have left an indelible mark on Hunter’s life and on all of us.
Now, as Heith faces the road to recovery, we want to ensure he has the support he needs. Medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and day-to-day expenses are quickly adding up, and we’re reaching out to our community for help. We’ve set up a GoSendGo campaign to raise funds to assist Heith during this difficult time.
If you’re able, we would deeply appreciate any contribution you can make. Every dollar will go toward helping Heith with his recovery and ensuring he has the resources to regain his health and independence. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing the campaign link or keeping Heith in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering how you might be able to help. Heith has given so much to those around him, and now it’s our turn to rally around him in his time of need. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if you’d like to offer support in another way.
With gratitude,
Hallie Botkin
halliebotkin@gmail.com
Lifting your family up in prayer.
We’re praying for a full recovery for Heith! Keep fighting & working hard Heith, you’re feisty and can beat this!
Sending so much love & aloha & prayers to all of you.
I appreciate so much how you and Heith were there FOR ME during my time of need. I wish we lived closer so I could help you with some tasks and other things. Glad to have a chance to give back to your family. Wishing lots of healing thoughts for Heith and strength for you and Hunter.
All of you are in my prayers. Sending love !
January 12th, 2025
Heith is currently in a wonderful rehabilitation place close to home. Hunter insured that he would be at the right place with his connections. He will have 3 hours a day of therapy including speech, OT and PT. He is still in lots of pain and sleeping when not in therapy. He is in good spirits all things considered. We will continue to pray and be a positive support system around him.
