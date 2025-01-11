Heith Crisp

Subject: Support for Heith During His Recovery

Dear Friends, Family, and loved ones.

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out to share some difficult news about Heith, who has recently suffered a stroke. As you can imagine, this has been a challenging time for Heith and for those of us who love and care for him. Heith has been such an integral part of our lives, and I want to take a moment to reflect on the impact he’s had, particularly on Hunter. Heith is also a loving father to his/our two daughters and a proud grandfather to our granddaughter.

After Eric’s passing, Heith stepped up in a way that words can hardly describe. He became a steady presence and a source of support for Hunter, helping him navigate life after such a profound loss. Heith’s kindness, guidance, and unwavering commitment to family have left an indelible mark on Hunter’s life and on all of us.

Now, as Heith faces the road to recovery, we want to ensure he has the support he needs. Medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and day-to-day expenses are quickly adding up, and we’re reaching out to our community for help. We’ve set up a GoSendGo campaign to raise funds to assist Heith during this difficult time.

If you’re able, we would deeply appreciate any contribution you can make. Every dollar will go toward helping Heith with his recovery and ensuring he has the resources to regain his health and independence. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing the campaign link or keeping Heith in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering how you might be able to help. Heith has given so much to those around him, and now it’s our turn to rally around him in his time of need. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if you’d like to offer support in another way.

With gratitude,

Hallie Botkin

halliebotkin@gmail.com