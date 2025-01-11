Supporting the Fierce Family

So many people have been affected by the multiple fires across L.A. and now Ventura Counties. It's heartbreaking to hear how many people have lost their homes.

Our dear friends, Steve, Kathleen, Audrey (13) and Roger (19) are unfortunately one of them. We're so grateful they are safe but this has been a devastating time for all of them.

Their home was their life. Where Kathleen homeschooled both their kids. Where she hosted AHG girls in her kitchen for the Cooking Badge as well as countless holidays, birthdays etc.

Just like a lot of the Altadena community they are going to need help to rebuild. As they are going through the shock of what has just happened they will soon start to process what's next for their family.

Right now, the best way to help honestly is money. As they navigate one day at a time they will start to realize they will need more clothes, personal hygiene items, school supplies, food, and household supplies. They would also love your prayers.

Thank you 💜







