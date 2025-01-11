Supporting the Fierce Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,300
So many people have been affected by the multiple fires across L.A. and now Ventura Counties. It's heartbreaking to hear how many people have lost their homes.
Our dear friends, Steve, Kathleen, Audrey (13) and Roger (19) are unfortunately one of them. We're so grateful they are safe but this has been a devastating time for all of them.
Their home was their life. Where Kathleen homeschooled both their kids. Where she hosted AHG girls in her kitchen for the Cooking Badge as well as countless holidays, birthdays etc.
Just like a lot of the Altadena community they are going to need help to rebuild. As they are going through the shock of what has just happened they will soon start to process what's next for their family.
Right now, the best way to help honestly is money. As they navigate one day at a time they will start to realize they will need more clothes, personal hygiene items, school supplies, food, and household supplies. They would also love your prayers.
Thank you 💜
Dear Fierce family, You are in my prayers and thoughts daily. Sending you much love! ❤️
The Lord bless you and keep you; 25 the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; 26 the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”’
May the Lord be your comfort, strength and guide through this difficult time. We love you! Nelson & Chris
We are praying for you. God will see you through this 🙏
We are saddened to hear the news. We are praying for your family and for the Lord’s guiding hands upon you through this difficult time.
We are praying for your sweet family! May God meet you in your grief and exchange it for incredible joy.
Praying for your family!
We are praying for you and are here for you in whatever way we are able. We love you so much ❤️
Kathleen, you have blessed and encouraged me by your friendship! Praying for your blessing and encouragement as you go through this hardship.
