Open heart surgery of my wife Jerramie Matub

Blessings to everyone





My name is Fredie Matub, I'm a Filipino but now currently residing in Japan working as a welder. Filipinos who work abroad are called Overseas Filipino Worker(OFW). Because of the low income of a minimum wage earner in the Philippines I am forced to work abroad for my family. I have my wife and our 6-year-old daughter home in the Phillipines.





In early December my wife, Jerramie, found that she was getting tired and was breathing heavily even when she was doing the house work. On seeing a cardiologist, she discovered through an ultrasound of the heart, that her condition was very serious. He explained she needs to urgently undergo heart surgery. The valve of her heart needs replacement and oral medication isn’t working. He explained that the normal opening of our heart valve is 4cm but for my wife is only .8cm. This makes urgent surgery a necessity. We got a second opinion and it was the same response. She must have surgery and as quickly as possible.





The challenge for us is that the surgery costs are 1,200,000 Philippine peso ($20,000 USD) Half of it we can get from government agencies but half we need to pay the surgeon in cash before they are able to operate. We are listed for the operation. We need the 600,000 ($10,000 USD) to start the surgery.





I am writing this letter to brothers and sisters around the world. I am knocking on your heart to ask if you would help us with this amount. I thank God that He has introduced me to a church and Christian friends here in Japan who are supporting me in this storm that our family is facing. They told me about this fundraising site to raise the amount that my wife need for her heart surgery. We are seeking to get the word out.





I can’t do more than pray and currently my bedroom is my “War room.” Would you be willing to pray for my wife and my six-year-old daughter. It is a challenge living so far away from them.





Would you consider supporting us to help make the operation happen as urgently as possible?





I thank you all brothers and sisters in Christ. To God be all the glory 🙌 ☝️.





Here is a photo of the three of us. I have also included a copy of the report from the hospital that outlines the seriousness of my wife’s condition.





妻ジャラミーの心臓手術





皆様のご多幸をお祈り申し上げます。





私の名前はフレディ・マトゥブです。私はフィリピン出身で、現在日本で溶接工として働いています。フィリピンでは最低賃金での生活が難しいため、家族を支えるために海外で働くことを選びました。フィリピンから海外に出て働く人々を「海外フィリピン労働者（OFW）」と呼びます。フィリピンには、私の妻と6歳の娘がいます。





2024年12月初旬、妻のジャラミーが家事をしている際に、疲れやすくなり、呼吸が苦しくなる症状に気づきました。心臓専門医に診てもらったところ、心臓の超音波検査で深刻な状態であることが判明しました。医師からは、心臓の弁の状態が悪く、すぐに手術が必要だと説明されました。心臓弁の正常な開口部は4cmですが、妻の場合はわずか0.8cmしか開いておらず、薬だけでは改善しないとのことです。別の医師にも相談しましたが、結果は同じで、早急に手術を受けなければならないと言われました。





問題は、手術費用が120万フィリピンペソ（約200万円）かかることです。そのうち半分は政府機関からの助成で賄えますが、残りの60万ペソ（約100万円）は現金で医師に支払わなければ手術を開始できません。現在、手術を予定していますが、この金額が必要です。





私は、世界中の兄弟姉妹にこの手紙を書いています。どうか皆様のお心に触れ、私たちを助けていただけないでしょうか。この困難の中、日本で出会った教会やクリスチャンの友人たちが私を支えてくれています。彼らがこの募金活動について教えてくれました。私たちは、この状況を広く知っていただきたいと考えています。





私にできるのは祈ることだけで、今、私の寝室は「戦いの部屋（祈りの場）」となっています。妻と6歳の娘のために祈っていただけないでしょうか。また、遠く離れた地での生活の中、この試練を共に乗り越えるためのご支援をご検討いただけないでしょうか。





皆様に心から感謝申し上げます。そして、すべての栄光が神にありますように。🙌☝️





こちらに私たち3人の写真を添付しました。また、病院からの診断書も含めております。妻の状態の深刻さが記されていますので、ご確認いただければ幸いです。





よろしくお願いいたします。

フレディ・マトゥブより