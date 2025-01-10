Supporting Lindsey Gaetani

My name is Julie, and I am reaching out on behalf of my dear friend, Lindsey Gaetani. Lindsey is currently in the process of retaining legal representation to defend herself against ongoing court proceedings and to stand up to the person who has caused her immense pain and suffering for well over a year now.

Lindsey has been harassed and targeted simply for speaking her truth about the abuse she has endured. This is not just a legal fight; It’s a fight for justice, safety, and peace of mind. I refuse to stand by while my friend continues to suffer, and I’m asking for your help.

We’ve set up a fundraiser to help Lindsey secure a lawyer who will represent her in these critical cases. This includes her ongoing battle against Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” who has played a significant role in the harassment and victimization she has faced. Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping Lindsey protect herself and hold her abuser accountable.

Lindsey has full control over this fundraiser and all its disbursements. All such disbursements will go directly to Lindsey’s lawyer(s). She has the login credentials and will ensure that every contribution is directed toward her legal fees with complete transparency. Your support will empower Lindsey to take the steps necessary to protect herself and her future.

Please, if you are able, consider donating to this cause. No amount is too small—it all makes a difference. Lindsey deserves justice and the chance to move forward without fear or harassment. You can contribute to the fundraiser here.

Thank you for standing with Lindsey during this incredibly difficult time. Together, we can ensure that she has the resources and support she needs to fight back and reclaim her life.

With gratitude,

