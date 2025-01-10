Campaign Image

Supporting The Guidi Family After Eaton Fire

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $935

Campaign created by Kirsten Rutherford

Campaign funds will be received by Jaime Guidi

Supporting The Guidi Family After Eaton Fire

My sister's family recently experienced an unimaginable loss. A sudden and devastating wildfire swept through their California neighborhood, destroying their home and all of their belongings. Thankfully, the family is safe, but they now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

For years, the Guidis have been a source of kindness and support to everyone around them. Whether it was hosting neighborhood gatherings, volunteering at local shelters, helping out with church events, or simply being there in times of need, they’ve always been the first to extend a helping hand. My goal for this fundraiser is to support them during this time of profound hardship.

Your generous donation will go toward securing temporary housing, replacing essential belongings, and helping them take the first steps toward recovery. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference and show my sister and her family that they are not alone.

Please share this fundraiser and keep the Guidi family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging time. Together, we can help them rebuild not just their home, but their hope for the future.

Thank you for your kindness, and God bless,

Kirsten

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 hours ago

Sending love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

sending luv & support!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending you so much love and strength, stay safe!

Caroline Tracy
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

Wishing you all the best!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Makena
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending much love, my heart is with your family and community.

Anjanette Gile
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Akshaya Shekaran
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

Clair
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

No words. I hope this helps a bit

Updates

Update #1

January 12th, 2025

Despite everything, we feel blessed. We are so thankful to God and to everyone who has donated, visited our page, or prayed for us. Thank you so much for thinking of our family.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo