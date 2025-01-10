Campaign Image

Please support the Ulanday Family

Hello family and friends....

As you all know, the recent, devastating fires this week took the homes of so many people. My brother Mike, my sister in law, Sharon and my 3 nephews, Marston, Max and Miles, and their 3 dogs, Chewy, Padme and Rocky, lost their beautiful home in Altadena, CA. They lost EVERYTHING and barely had any time to collect stuff to survive even a few days after they evacuated.

Despite this unfortunate tragedy, we are beyond thankful and grateful that they are safe and ok. The outpouring of prayers and messages and calls we have received is so heartwarming and I am moved. Thank you for all the genuine concern and care, advices and tips you have all expressed and shown to help my brother and his family get resources. None of it has gone unnoticed and my family is so thankful. But now they have to move forward, they are faced with a huge challenge of starting over from scratch while returning to some type of normalcy. I am humbly asking for any support you would consider giving to help my brother and his family pick up where they left off as they navigate through this most difficult, next chapter of their lives. Any amount big or small is very much appreciated as it will help them during this crisis. If it is more comfortable for you, you can also venmo or zelle them direct.

It's been a hard past few days, accepting this new reality but THANK YOU SO MUCH, family and friends for all the support so far and I am hopeful and have undenying faith everyone affected will get through this. Please continue to pray for them and all the affected families as this is just the start of a long road ahead. It will be hard but I know they will get through this!

God Bless you all,

Mae Venus (Mike's sister)

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Wakefield family
$ 100.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Giving you strength during this difficult time.

Romer Pedron
$ 25.00 USD
20 minutes ago

God Bless The Ulanday Family , and all the families affected . Keep Hope Alive

Anjeline
$ 20.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Ruby from NJ
$ 50.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Praying for your safety and recovery from this heartbreaking situation. God bless you mga kababayan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Sending strength and support.

Bel
$ 50.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Heather Castillo
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you & your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you and the whole family.

Jonathan
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’m so sorry.

Mark Dulatre De Ruso
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’m deeply sorry to hear about the fire and the devastation it has caused. Please know that my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time. I hope you find the strength and support you need to rebuild and recover. The community is here to help.

