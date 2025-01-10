Please support the Ulanday Family

Hello family and friends....

As you all know, the recent, devastating fires this week took the homes of so many people. My brother Mike, my sister in law, Sharon and my 3 nephews, Marston, Max and Miles, and their 3 dogs, Chewy, Padme and Rocky, lost their beautiful home in Altadena, CA. They lost EVERYTHING and barely had any time to collect stuff to survive even a few days after they evacuated.

Despite this unfortunate tragedy, we are beyond thankful and grateful that they are safe and ok. The outpouring of prayers and messages and calls we have received is so heartwarming and I am moved. Thank you for all the genuine concern and care, advices and tips you have all expressed and shown to help my brother and his family get resources. None of it has gone unnoticed and my family is so thankful. But now they have to move forward, they are faced with a huge challenge of starting over from scratch while returning to some type of normalcy. I am humbly asking for any support you would consider giving to help my brother and his family pick up where they left off as they navigate through this most difficult, next chapter of their lives. Any amount big or small is very much appreciated as it will help them during this crisis. If it is more comfortable for you, you can also venmo or zelle them direct.

It's been a hard past few days, accepting this new reality but THANK YOU SO MUCH, family and friends for all the support so far and I am hopeful and have undenying faith everyone affected will get through this. Please continue to pray for them and all the affected families as this is just the start of a long road ahead. It will be hard but I know they will get through this!

God Bless you all,

Mae Venus (Mike's sister)