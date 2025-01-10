Support Taylor Thompson's Leadership Journey

My name is Taylor, an 8th grade student at John E. Ewing Middle School and I have been given a really exciting opportunity! I was nominated by my teacher Mrs. Jeter to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference this summer in Washington, D.C. I’m very excited to go!





This conference is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will empower me to strengthen my leadership skills, meet like-minded peers, and learn from accomplished mentors.





This opportunity to represent my school and learn how to reach my leadership goals comes with a financial expense.





What I need:

The total cost to attend JNYLC is $3,234, covering tuition, and accommodations. My parents said if I get close, they'll get a personal loan to cover the remainder. Every dollar raised will bring me closer to providing me with this enriching educational experience. Your support would mean the world to me!





Thank you!

Whether you can contribute financially or simply share my campaign, I will be deeply grateful for any support in helping me reach my goal. Thank you for believing in me! I am looking forward to representing my school and my family through your support in this journey to Washington D.C.

Taylor Thompson





About Taylor Thompson :

I am an outstanding student and musician, balancing both academic and musical achievements. I am an Honor Roll student, excelling as a top performer in my advanced classes. Beyond academics, my dream is to become an Structural Engineer, driven by my passion for science, math, and technology, making building for our future. This conference will help bring me closer to my goals by providing me with invaluable tools, insights, and connections. If i can't reach at least half of this goal by February 1st, I will use the funds for my band trip in April.