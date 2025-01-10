Help Ann Fischer lost her home in Pasadena Fires

Please consider helping our grandmother, Ann Fischer, 82 years old, to get back on her feet after she lost her home and all its loving contents including her car to the Altadena/Pasadena Fires. Ann was evacuated from her home so suddenly that she left with her robe and slippers, and nothing else.

There are many people who have lost everything they own in our beloved Altadena community. Our hearts are with you as we collectively grieve for our beautiful community.

love and gratitude,

Ann's Family



