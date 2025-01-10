Help Ann Fischer lost her home in Pasadena Fires

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $12,708
Campaign funds will be received by Sacha Nicoletti
Please consider helping our grandmother, Ann Fischer, 82 years old, to get back on her feet after she lost her home and all its loving contents including her car to the Altadena/Pasadena Fires. Ann was evacuated from her home so suddenly that she left with her robe and slippers, and nothing else.
There are many people who have lost everything they own in our beloved Altadena community. Our hearts are with you as we collectively grieve for our beautiful community.
love and gratitude,
Ann's Family
Ann, we are so sorry for your loss and hope this will help in some way. Missy & Wino
Sending heartfelt wishes to you Ann at this tragic time.
so terribly sorry , Ann . we will stay in close touch with martha to hear how you are doing.
So sorry you have experienced this tremendous loss
We are so sorry Ann. Thinking of you everyday.
Dear Ann! My heart goes out to you at this very challenging and difficult time. My prayers and hugs go out to you...stay strong! When feeling sad call your family members! Martha is always there! Karen
Sending love and light.
Feel so badly for you and so many. Sending love and strength to you Ann.
God bless all the poor victims in this tragic mess.
