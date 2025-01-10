Campaign Image

Help Ann Fischer lost her home in Pasadena Fires

 USD $50,000

 USD $12,708

Campaign created by Ann's Family

Campaign funds will be received by Sacha Nicoletti

Help Ann Fischer lost her home in Pasadena Fires

Please consider helping our grandmother, Ann Fischer, 82 years old, to get back on her feet after she lost her home and all its loving contents including her car to the Altadena/Pasadena Fires.  Ann was evacuated from her home so suddenly that she left with her robe and slippers, and nothing else.

There are many people who have lost everything they own in our beloved Altadena community.  Our hearts are with you as we collectively grieve for our beautiful community.

love and gratitude,

Ann's Family


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Missy and Wino
$ 1000.00 USD
1 hour ago

Ann, we are so sorry for your loss and hope this will help in some way. Missy & Wino

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Erin Kelly
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Dee Hickey
$ 250.00 USD
5 hours ago

Sending heartfelt wishes to you Ann at this tragic time.

Charlotte and Michael
$ 500.00 USD
7 hours ago

so terribly sorry , Ann . we will stay in close touch with martha to hear how you are doing.

Lisa and dick Cashin
$ 1000.00 USD
9 hours ago

So sorry you have experienced this tremendous loss

Fred and Lorraine
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

We are so sorry Ann. Thinking of you everyday.

Laura Balisciano
$ 25.00 USD
19 hours ago

Troy Zane
$ 25.00 USD
20 hours ago

Karen Baldwin
$ 250.00 USD
23 hours ago

Dear Ann! My heart goes out to you at this very challenging and difficult time. My prayers and hugs go out to you...stay strong! When feeling sad call your family members! Martha is always there! Karen

Gilbert Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Joanne Doyle
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Donna Rosen
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending love and light.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Feel so badly for you and so many. Sending love and strength to you Ann.

Rick and Helen Nicoletti
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Roger Pisacreta
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless all the poor victims in this tragic mess.

Robbin Wyatt Ford
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Emily Grabell
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

