Nick Punga's road to recovery

Goal:

 CAD $15,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,475

Campaign created by Kenny Kan

Help Nick Punga Recover from Double Kidney Failure

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,

We are reaching out to you with an urgent request for our dear friend, Nick Punga. As many of you know, Nick recently experienced the unimaginable: double kidney failure. While we are grateful and relieved that he is currently undergoing surgery to receive a donor kidney, his journey to recovery is just beginning, and he needs our support now more than ever.

Nick is facing a three-month recovery period following his surgery. During this time, he will be unable to work, and the financial burden of basic living expenses is adding unnecessary stress to an already challenging situation. Our goal is to raise funds to ensure that Nick can focus entirely on healing without the constant worry of how to cover his rent, utilities, groceries, and other essential needs.

Why Your Support Matters

Nick is more than a friend; he’s a kind-hearted, hardworking individual who has always been there for others in their times of need. Now it’s our turn to be there for him. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

  • Rent and utilities to keep a roof over his head and the lights on.
  • Groceries and daily necessities to ensure he stays nourished and comfortable.
  • Medical bills and follow-up care not covered by insurance.

Your generosity will make a tangible difference in Nick’s life and help him recover with dignity and peace of mind.

How You Can Help

  1. Donate: No contribution is too small. Every dollar brings Nick one step closer to financial stability during his recovery.
  2. Share: Spread the word by sharing this campaign with your network. The more people who know about Nick’s story, the greater the impact we can make.
  3. Pray and Send Encouragement: Positive thoughts, prayers, and words of encouragement mean the world to Nick as he navigates this challenging time.

Nick has always faced life’s challenges with courage and resilience, and we know he will overcome this, too. Together, we can ensure that financial stress does not stand in the way of his recovery.

Thank you for your kindness and support. Let’s show Nick that he is not alone on this journey.


With heartfelt gratitude, Kenny Kan and the Friends of Nick Punga

Lois Lacey Courtney Todd
$ 250.00 CAD
1 day ago

Melissa David
$ 100.00 CAD
2 days ago

You got this warrior!

Nicole Edwards
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

Heal up Nick!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
3 days ago

Cody Hayes
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

Heal up soon!

Keri Grove
$ 50.00 CAD
3 days ago

Best of luck!

Amber Roussin
$ 150.00 CAD
3 days ago

All the best cuz!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
3 days ago

Prayers for a fast recovery.

Darin Caragata
$ 250.00 CAD
3 days ago

Wishing you all the best Nick!

Lisa Lahey
$ 50.00 CAD
4 days ago

Best wishes

Kenny Kan
$ 100.00 CAD
4 days ago

