Burial Costs for 6 year old Layla Grace

6 year old Layla Grace was born with a heart condition. On January 9, while at school, she collapsed, and had to be rushed to a Texas hospital by emergency personnel using CPR. She passed into Heaven. Her family is resilient, but they are not people of means. They need assistance to pay for funeral and burial expenses. Any amount you can give will be blessed by God, even if all you can do is just a "widow's mite".

My name is Evodna Springer, and I began this campaign because I work as a Realtor in Louisiana with Layla's great aunt, Kim Alpough, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Ally Real Estate. I have Kim's permission to use GiveSendGo to help the family bury little Layla.

Please keep this family in your prayers, as well as the emergency personnel, doctors, and nurses who worked in vain to try to save the life of this precious child. And please remember the little children at Layla's school who now have to cope with the death of their schoolmate.

Hold your children and grandchildren close today. And don't take time, or life for granted.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Evodna Springer







