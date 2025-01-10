Karen's Fight for Life and Hope

My cancer story began in 1999 at the age of 34. Like millions of women, it started with the discovery of a lump. A lumpectomy led to more tissue removal, a sentinel node biopsy, and the removal of 21 lymph nodes on my right side. I was fortunate to catch it at Stage 1.

But the road to recovery was anything but easy. I endured the infamous “red devil” chemotherapy, four grueling rounds that left me with collapsed veins, baldness, mouth sores, and debilitating fatigue. Six and a half weeks of radiation followed, along with endless appointments, medications, and scans.

For 14 years I managed to navigate life despite these challenges. Then, in 2013, cancer struck again, hidden in the scar tissue. Sitting alone I received the devastating news. A bilateral mastectomy and latissimus muscle flap surgery saved my life, but it wasn’t without complications. I developed a life-threatening staph infection and underwent multiple reconstruction surgeries.

Fast forward to November 2023, I began experiencing pain in my right shoulder and hip. Initially thought to be nerve pain from prior surgeries. The pain returned with a vengeance in January 2024. After weeks of testing a pleural effusion was discovered.

In March, during an outpatient procedure my right lung was punctured. I passed out and was sent home with no resolution. A follow up CT scan revealed what I feared – it wasn’t pneumonia. It was cancer. This time the diagnosis was metastatic breast cancer, Stage 4, ER+, HER2- the news came late at night. Delivered without my husband, Rick, by my side.

Now, I’m in the fight of my life. I am on treatment regimen of Kisqali and Letrozole, with only one backup line of defense remaining. Alongside conventional treatments, I’m pursuing an integrative approach – working with an oncologist, nutritionist, and counselor, and investing in therapies not covered by insurance. Rick and I have spent tens of thousands of dollars ourselves, doing everything we can to save my life.

But now we need help. Insurance won’t cover holistic treatments or the specialized facility that offers hope for remission. The cost is equivalent to just one round of chemo – yet it could make all the difference. Your support can help me access these life-saving treatments. Every donation, no matter what the size, is a gift of hope and a chance for me to keep living the life I love.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for standing by me in this fight.

With love and gratitude,

Karen (Sue) Arnett Ginther



