Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Support Jenny Corey and Lily after Fire Loss

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $30,307

Campaign created by Mary Peterson

Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Martin

Support Jenny Corey and Lily after Fire Loss

Our dear friends Jenny, Corey and their daughter Lily have suffered a devastating loss from the Eaton Canyon Fire.

The home they have rented for several years has been destroyed, along with everything they own.

Tuesday evening they packed a few things to evacuate for the night. Nothing could have prepared them for returning to nothing but ashes and rubble the next day. 

To compound this tragedy, Jenny lost her father Peter suddenly in December. She and her family could use support during this heartbreaking time. 

Thank you for your prayers and support during this very difficult time. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love and prayers.

Brian Gerrity
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Jonathan Conrad
$ 200.00 USD
7 hours ago

We are praying for you all the way from Indianapolis

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

We are praying for all of you. I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose everything. I’m so sorry for the sudden loss of your father as well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Praying for you!

Boen Family
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Jaime Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
18 hours ago

Stephen Ronnow
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Daniel diSIlva
$ 40.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

My prayers are with you….

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 hours ago

Sending love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo