Support Jenny Corey and Lily after Fire Loss

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $30,307
Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Martin
Our dear friends Jenny, Corey and their daughter Lily have suffered a devastating loss from the Eaton Canyon Fire.
The home they have rented for several years has been destroyed, along with everything they own.
Tuesday evening they packed a few things to evacuate for the night. Nothing could have prepared them for returning to nothing but ashes and rubble the next day.
To compound this tragedy, Jenny lost her father Peter suddenly in December. She and her family could use support during this heartbreaking time.
Thank you for your prayers and support during this very difficult time.
Love and prayers.
Praying for all of you.
We are praying for you all the way from Indianapolis
We are praying for all of you. I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose everything. I’m so sorry for the sudden loss of your father as well.
Praying for you!
My prayers are with you….
Sending love and prayers.
