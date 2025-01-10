Save Terris’ Life with Immediate medical care

Goal:
CAD $15,000
Raised:
CAD $290
Here’s a more concise
“Hi, my name is Terris Kolybaba. For two years, I’ve been in constant pain from a tumor on my pancreas. Now, there’s blood in my stool and other issues, but in Canada, it could take 8 months just to get a colonoscopy. I’m scared because by then, it might be too late.
I need urgent treatment in Mexico for a colonoscopy and surgery, but I can’t afford it alone. That’s why I’m asking for your help. Every dollar will go directly toward my medical care and give me a chance to recover.
If you can’t donate, please share my story. Thank you for helping me fight for my life.”
Let’s make this happen it could be one of you or your family in need
Praying for you Terris.
Please help Terri’s he is a true patriot in our Alberta Statehood Movement and has put a lot of effort in promoting Statehood for Alberta. There are thousand of members in our Alberta Statehood Movement just even $5 dollars from members would hit this goal to save a persons lifethat is how easy it can be done. Like the saying goes Make Canada Great Again how about MAKE TERRIS HEALTHY AGAIN.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.