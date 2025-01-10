Help the Austin Family who lost everything

Philippians 4:8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is admirable- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy-think about such things.

We are trying to focus on ALL the beauty from ALL the painful ashes. Paul, Jill, McKenna(12) Caleb (10) Brooklyn (8) lost EVERYTHING in the Pacific Palisades Fire. Paul was working, and Jill left the house immediately without grabbing anything, so she could pick up her kids and head to my parents in LaVerne, Ca. Their house on El Medio Dr. is gone, as well as every item they owned. They need help. My sister (in North Carolina) and I (Az) have had so many wonderful, caring, generous people looking to help and not knowing what to do. We were hoping to get items together to help replenish, but truthfully, they don't know where to live right now, or what school to put the kids in, or what the next step is. So, as they try to rebound from this devastation, we wanted to put something together to help them jump start their next chapter of life. If you are looking to help out a family who lost everything, I know our family would be forever grateful! Blessings to you all! Please lift the Austin Family up to our Father in Heaven who hears our prayers and can comfort and provide peace during this challenging time.