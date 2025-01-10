Help the Austin Family who lost everything

Raised:
USD $6,142
Campaign funds will be received by Jill Austin
Philippians 4:8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is admirable- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy-think about such things.
We are trying to focus on ALL the beauty from ALL the painful ashes. Paul, Jill, McKenna(12) Caleb (10) Brooklyn (8) lost EVERYTHING in the Pacific Palisades Fire. Paul was working, and Jill left the house immediately without grabbing anything, so she could pick up her kids and head to my parents in LaVerne, Ca. Their house on El Medio Dr. is gone, as well as every item they owned. They need help. My sister (in North Carolina) and I (Az) have had so many wonderful, caring, generous people looking to help and not knowing what to do. We were hoping to get items together to help replenish, but truthfully, they don't know where to live right now, or what school to put the kids in, or what the next step is. So, as they try to rebound from this devastation, we wanted to put something together to help them jump start their next chapter of life. If you are looking to help out a family who lost everything, I know our family would be forever grateful! Blessings to you all! Please lift the Austin Family up to our Father in Heaven who hears our prayers and can comfort and provide peace during this challenging time.
Praying for you all!
Thinking of you all.
Jill and Paul, Mike and I are keeping you and your family in prayer during this stressful time.
My sister Joy shared this devastating news with me. We will be praying for your family. I’m so sorry. Xx
Praying for your family!
Sending our prayers!
Sending prayers of strength to your family as you rebuild.
God Bless! You were always so good to our family! You are in our prayers! Your friends in Ridgecrest, California.
Austin Family, I don't know you, but my heart breaks for you. I am a friend of one of your extended family members in RI. Please know that people are praying for you.🙏💕🙏 Wishing you all the best. I will continue praying for your family.❤️
Praise God you all are alive and have each other and extended family! Praying for God to raise up opportunities for you, and for Him to give you wisdom in all the decisions you will be making. Rest in the knowledge that He will provide Matt 6:25.
May you feel all the love and support coming your way and know GOd will provide. KEEP THE FAITH! Blessings to your family... andrea
Our prayers 🙏 are with you
Sending love and hope.
Praying.
Sending love and prayers
