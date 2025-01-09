Campaign Image

Justice for Pastor Isaac Brandt Samuelson

 USD $25,000

 USD $2,910

Pastor Isaac Brandt Samuelson has been the victim of vicious false attacks that has threatened his reputation, safety, and peace of mind. On December 15, 2024, an influencer on X (formerly Twitter) wrongly accused him of making threats online to a 14yr old girl. This incited harm toward him, including death threats, which caused chaos at his church. Despite being completely innocent, with an investigation proving he had no involvement, the damage has already been done—his name was defamed through posts seen by over 7 million people, and reposted over 20,000 times as threats continue to come in.

Isaac and his family are facing significant legal challenges as they fight to clear his name, and the costs are mounting. We're asking for your help to cover the $10,000 retainer for legal services, along with additional $15,000 in legal fees, expenses for cleaning up online defamation, and related costs. Your support will enable Isaac to restore his reputation and bring justice to light. Please join us in praying for strength and victory in this battle—and if you’re able, consider donating to help cover these critical costs. Every gift brings us one step closer to the truth being revealed. Thank you for standing with Isaac and his family during this difficult time.

  Legal Fees
  Online Cleanup company
  Missed wages and other related expenses


Justin Hildebrand
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

God is on your side.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

Leo and Donna Acosta
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for you. God has you in this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

From Jane Lief

Tim and Kathy Hildebrand
$ 1000.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

The LORD has gotten you the victory!

Teri Suiter
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Joseph, sold into slavery, falsely accused, thrown into prison, forgotten except by God! Made a king by God and thus saved his family and a nation from famine! May you also do great things, without malice, once God Himself, appoints you to your full status! Praying for you and Michelle! God fights your battle!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Saying our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Doug and Kelley Samuelson
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Son, we love you and are believing the Lord will use this to promote your ministry and bring you into His destiny for you! 2 Chronicles 20:17 “You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the Lord will be with you!

