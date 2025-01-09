Justice for Pastor Isaac Brandt Samuelson

Pastor Isaac Brandt Samuelson has been the victim of vicious false attacks that has threatened his reputation, safety, and peace of mind. On December 15, 2024, an influencer on X (formerly Twitter) wrongly accused him of making threats online to a 14yr old girl. This incited harm toward him, including death threats, which caused chaos at his church. Despite being completely innocent, with an investigation proving he had no involvement, the damage has already been done—his name was defamed through posts seen by over 7 million people, and reposted over 20,000 times as threats continue to come in.

Isaac and his family are facing significant legal challenges as they fight to clear his name, and the costs are mounting. We're asking for your help to cover the $10,000 retainer for legal services, along with additional $15,000 in legal fees, expenses for cleaning up online defamation, and related costs. Your support will enable Isaac to restore his reputation and bring justice to light. Please join us in praying for strength and victory in this battle—and if you’re able, consider donating to help cover these critical costs. Every gift brings us one step closer to the truth being revealed. Thank you for standing with Isaac and his family during this difficult time.

Funds will be used for:

Legal Fees

Online C leanup company

Missed wages and other related expenses



